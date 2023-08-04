PEPT: Atiku Supporters Apprehensive Over Independence Of Judiciary





A non-governmental organisation, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN), has expressed fear over what it described as compromising the independence of the judiciary under President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

The group alleged that President Tinubu has a record of interfering with judicial proceedings, which led to the suspension of the former President of Court of Appeal, Justice Isa Ayo Salami, over the role he allegedly played to thwart the judiciary proceedings in helping Tinubu and his party then to get back Ekiti and Osun State governorship seats for the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

According to a statement signed by the Director-General of the group, Mr. Bukky Adeniyi, FOWN on Thursday claimed that Tinubu’s desperation speaks volumes of someone whose mantra for life remains using coercion and forceful means to get anything he wants.

The group, however, sounded a note of warning to Nigerians not to expect anything good from the President.

“We at FOWN, given our…





Source: Leadership Newspaper