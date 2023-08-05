1m Youths To Benefit Digital Skills, Grants In New Initiative — VP Shettima





In line with the Tinubu administration’s commitment to providing more digital jobs for young Nigerians, the Federal Government through the Office of the Vice President is set to launch a digital hub that will empower one million youths across the country with digital and related skills.

The centres to be known as FGN/ALAT Digital and SkillNnovation Hub will open first in Lagos and Borno States with Katsina, Cross River, Anambra, Oyo, and Kano States to follow afterwards. They will be run in partnership with a leading financial institution in Nigeria, WEMA Bank.

The arrangement for the initiative was reached after a recent meeting between representatives of the bank and Vice President Kashim Shettima in Abuja.

According to a statement by the media office of the Vice President, the strategic objectives of the programme include: to empower young enterprenuers by providing them with tailored financial products, training and support to enable them build sustainable businesses…





Source: Leadership Newspaper