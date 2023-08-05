62nd Birthday: Arewa, Ohanaeze Youths Urge Tinubu, DSS To Obey Court Order On Emefiele’s Release





Civil Society Central Coordinating Council (CSCCC), and socio-cultural groups, namely Arewa Consultative Youth Movement and Ohanaeze Youth Movement, have urged President Bola Ahmed Bola to direct the Department of State Services (DSS) to obey the subsisting Court Order on the release of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, from detention, as a birthday gift to him.

The appeal by the groups is coming as they felicitated Emefiele on his 62nd birthday anniversary.

The groups in a joint statement signed by their leaders, Tijani Yusuf, Obe Agu, Nwabueze Obi and Kabiru Yusuf, said Nigerians were eagerly waiting to see if President Tinubu administration will obey the rule of law or not.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Lagos had on Tuesday granted leave to the suspended CBN Governor to serve the Director General of DSS, Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the order of the court admitting him (Emefiele) to bail and directing his remand in the custody of Nigerian…





Source: Leadership Newspaper