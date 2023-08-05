Court Halts Obaseki’s Impeachment Moves Against Edo Dep Gov, Philip Shuaib





A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a temporary order stopping the move by Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to impeach his deputy, Comrade Phillip Shuaib, over their differences.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed issued the order while ruling on a motion on notice filed by the deputy governor praying the court to stop the move to ease him out of office by his principal.

In the ruling on the motion argued by Moses Ebute (SAN) from the Chambers of Chief Ogwu James Onoja (SAN) in Abuja, Justice Mohammed directed the parties in the suit to maintain “Status Quo Ante Bellum”.

The order for the status quo ante bellum released yesterday is to be in force till the time the defendants shall show cause as directed in another ruling of the court made on July 27, 2023.

Cracks In Edo Govt As Shaibu Seeks Court Protection From Obaseki

By the order of ‘status quo ante bellum’, parties are to remain in the positions they were before Shuaib’s suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/1027/2023 was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper