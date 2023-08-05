Delta Assembly Staff Jailed For Receiving Double Salaries For 4 Years





A staff of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. John Adjeke Akpoghene, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment over N14.5m salary fraud.

Akpoghene was charged by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) before the Delta State High Court, Asaba.

The ICPC made this known in a statement on Friday. The convict was arraigned before Justice Onome Marshal-Umukoro of the Delta State High Court Asaba, for receiving double salary from the Delta State House of Assembly and Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The statement read: “Counsel to ICPC, Mrs. S. Chibuzor, had told the court that the convict fraudulently received the total sum of N14,525,550 as double salary, over a period of four years from the State Assembly and the local government council.”

“He committed the offence while working as a state civil servant and a supervisory councillor with Ughelli South Local Government Area simultaneously.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper