FCTA To Spend N5bn On Abuja Light Rail System Rehabilitation





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it is going to spend N5bn on the rehabilitation of vital equipment of Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) system that was vandalised by hoodlums following its temporary shutdown to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The FCT permanent secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, disclosed this when he flagged off the restoration of the transportation infrastructure on Friday in Abuja.

The project will be delivered by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC) in 12 months.

Adesola described the light rail as the life blood of Abuja, noting it will play a crucial role in easing transportation challenges of residents.

He described the vandalism of the rail system equipment as a serious setback to the administration, while assuring that the FCT would soon witness the return of a more efficient and reliable transportation system.

“The revitalisation of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit System is not just about repairing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper