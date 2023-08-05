Old Anti-Tinubu Tweet By Ministerial Nominee, Bosun Tijani, Sparks Controversy





In a surprising turn of events, an old tweet from the Nigerian-British entrepreneur and CEO of CcHub, Olatunbosun Tijani, lambasting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2019 over power grabbing narrative, has resurfaced on social media, causing quite a stir.

Ironically, the tweet, which criticised Tinubu at the time, has raised controversy, given that Tijani is one of the ministerial nominees in the second batch forwarded to the Senate by President Tinubu.

Tijani, who is well-known for his leadership in expanding CcHub across Nigeria, Kenya, and Namibia, holds an impressive academic background, boasting two degrees from the University of Jos and an M.Sc in Information Systems and Management from the Warwick Business School in England. He has also completed a Ph.D program in Innovation and Economic Development at the University of Leicester.

The controversial tweet, dated July 23, 2019, was a response to several individuals and it read, “It is becoming the norm. Tinubu fed them that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper