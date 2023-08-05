SAP Africa, EPI-USE Move To Boost Africa’s Innovation Capabilities





SAP Africa, a market leader in enterprise application software, and EPI-USE, the world’s largest and most experienced independent SAP HR/Payroll specialist, have launched AppHaus in Africa, as effort to boost Africa’s innovation capabilities.

AppHaus is a network that ensures creative spaces and innovation services are available to organisations that use SAP solutions, regardless of their geographic location.

EPI-USE was chosen as the first AppHaus partner in Africa in 2022, with a dedicated team undergoing intensive training in key AppHaus methodologies over the past few months. The company has been SAP Africa’s partner for 40 years, developing deep domain knowledge and technical expertise in SAP technologies and supporting clients in their innovation and digital transformation journeys.

Chief operating officer at SAP Africa, Tracy Bolton, at the AppHaus Launch in South Africa, said the opening of Africa’s first AppHaus is a landmark moment for innovation within the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper