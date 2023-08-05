Stop Spraying Naira Or Mutilating It – CBN





The director, Corporate Communications Department of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, has advised members of the public not to spray, hawk, mutilate, or counterfeit the naira.

He said the bank would strive to sustain its efforts in ensuring the availability of the naira at all times for transactions.

He spoke in Lokoja during the CBN Fair holding in the city.

He urged members of the public to see the naira as a critical symbol of national identity, stressing that the onus lies on them to respect and keep it clean.

The director who was represented by Mr Esu Imo said the fair was designed as a platform to interact with members of the public on the policies and strategic interventions of the Central Bank for sustainable economic development of the country.

He added that the objective of the engagement was to sensitize members of the public on how the bank’s several initiatives can grow their businesses and contribute positively to the Nigerian economy.

Source: Leadership Newspaper