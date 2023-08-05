T Pumpy Offers Estates Lands To NSCDC Officers At Flexible Rates





T Pumpy Concept Ltd, developers of T Pumpy Estates, continue her mission to make homeownership accessible and affordable for all.

In a significant initiative, the company provided lands to some staff of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) at a flexible rate in one of its prime estates in Kuje.

Recognizing the noble service of the NSCDC officers, they approached the Managing Director and CEO of T Pumpy Concept Ltd, Mr. Akintayo Aadaralegbe, with a heartfelt request.

The officers expressed their interest in acquiring a piece of land in the prestigious T Pumpy estate and offered to make monthly payments of N20,000 until they completed the purchase.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, the team led by DC John Ekwem expressed their gratitude to Mr. Akintayo Aadaralegbe for embracing them with open arms and accepting their proposal with utmost generosity.

In a magnanimous gesture, Mr. Aadaralegbe agreed to their terms, allowing the officers to start construction on their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper