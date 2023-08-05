Uchechi Emelonye Out With ‘Baby You’, Bags Law Degree In UK





Afrosoul singer, Uchechi Emelonye is set to drop a new single. Titled ‘Baby You’, this track is coming on the heels of previous successes recorded by her earlier releases like ‘Little Black Bird’, ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ and ‘Underwater’, which won the BBC Music Introducing ‘Record of the Year 2022’ in Lancashire, England.

Admired for her lyrical dexterity, Uchechi, fondly called the Princess of Afrosoul, has been lauded by music stakeholders in Africa for her ability to emotionalise her themes with lines and rhythm.

The new single, ‘Baby You’ aligns with her pattern of music, which addresses realistic themes everyone can relate to, and will be available for streaming on major music stores as from August 15.

The song will further deepen the singer’s grasp on the Afrosoul genre, largely influenced by her interest in soul music legends as well as cultural assimilation occasioned by the privilege of being raised in 7 countries and across 3 continents.

Leadership Newspaper