Aberdeen Royal Mission Honours Olu Of Warri With Sword Of Faith, Armour





History again was made in faraway Aberdeen, Scotland when the Aberdeen Royal Mission presented to His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse 111, (CFR), the Olu of Warri with a Sword of Faith and Armour.

Recall that the monarch in June 2022 in Toronto, Canada was presented with the Key of Brampton City for his profound impact and outstanding contributions and support.

Representative of ARM, Joe Ochie said the occasion was in honour of Mary Slessor and a symbol of the unbreakable bond between Aberdeen and Warri Kingdom.

Making the presentation, Graham Guyan, Deputy Lord Lieutenant, City of Aberdeen, described Olu of Warri as a righteous man of God deserving the honour.

“Your majesty, we are very proud of you and we will like to bestow this honour upon yourself as the righteous man God has chosen. May the grace of God bless you and keep your family safe in the righteous grace of our lord Jesus.

The highly revered Warri King was accompanied by his wife, the Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Olori…





Source: Leadership Newspaper