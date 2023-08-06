Abuja Cosmopolitan Varsity Appoints VC, Registrar  





The management of Cosmopolitan University, Abuja, has announced the appointment of Carl Adams, a Professor of Information Technology (IT), as the Vice Chancellor of the institution.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Management of the University also approved the appointment of Ibrahim Ahmad Mani, a former director of Academic Planning at Baze University, Abuja, as the Registrar of the university.

The statement said Adams has over 35 years of experience in innovative and groundbreaking academic research from all over the world, including China.

“Formerly of the University of Portsmouth, Adams has published articles in top journals and has extensive university administration experience, including developing and managing research and academic processes at school, faculty and university level.

“Dr Mani is an expert in university administration, academic planning, environmental impact assessment, sustainable environmental development, international consultancy,

Source: Leadership Newspaper