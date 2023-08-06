Again, Kogi Ministerial Nominee, Siblings Pay ‘Thank You’ Visit To Gov Bello  





Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, on Sunday, received members of the family of the late Kogi political icon and former governor of the State, Prince Abubakar Audu, on a ‘thank you’ visit over the nomination of Prince Shaibu Abubakar as a Minister in President Bola Tinubu government,

While briefly recounting the process that led to the choice of Prince Shaibu Abubakar Audu, the governor emphasised that equity, fairness, and justice always come first in his decision-making.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, a copy of which was sent to LEADERSHIP on Sunday, said Bello stressed the importance of unity and tolerance among the three senatorial districts of Kogi State, stating that tribal sentiment has no place in modern politics.

Governor Bello assured the minister-designate, Prince Shaibu, of his unwavering support, believing he will go far and make the nation proud by building on his late father’s legacy.

“This is an opportunity for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper