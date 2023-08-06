Aradel Holdings Modular Refinery Ready For Operation Soon





The managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Aradel Holdings, Mr Adegbite Falada, has said, the company’s modular refinery will start operations soon, describing local refining of crude into petroleum products as very essential for Nigeria.

Speaking in Lagos on Friday during the rebranding of Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc (NDEP) to Aradel Holdings, Falade stated that, it will encourage import substitution which will reduce pressure on the nation’s foreign exchange, adding that, it will also create jobs in the country.

He said the grand unveiling and public launch of the company is strategic as the company will continue to make more giant strides, adding that, “the primary benefit of local refining is not price because you are still going to buy the crude at international oil prices.”

“The biggest value that local refining does is that it provides employment for Nigerians, it helps us with import substitution and so because you are not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper