Coup: Niger Revokes Military Pact With France 





Amid escalating tension following the military takeover of a democratically elected government in Niger Republic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Niger has reportedly announced that it has ended its military agreement with France.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry presented its compliments to the French Embassy in Niamey, and following the words of the highest French authorities, regarding the situation that has prevailed in Niger since July 26, 2023.

This decision was made by the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CNSP), the denunciation, by the State of Niger of the cooperation agreements and arrangements in the field.

The Niger authorities listed perhaps then of the Agreement of 19 February 1977 on Technical Military Cooperation, in accordance with its Article 12 and the three-month notice.

Others include Agreement of 25 March 2013 on the legal regime for the intervention of French military personnel in Niger





