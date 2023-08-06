D’Tigress Beat Senegal To Win Historic 4th Afrobasket Title





Nigeria’s D’Tigress have defeated Senegal in the final of the 2023 Women’s Afrobasket championship.

The Rena Wakama-led ladies defeated the Senegalese 84-74 at the BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda, on Saturday.

D’Tigress outclassed hosts Rwanda 79-48 in the semi-finals of the ongoing 2023 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket in Kigali, Rwanda, to book a place in the final.

With the win on Thursday, D’Tigress extended their unbeaten run to 23 games. The last time Nigeria lost a game in the Women’s Afrobasket was in 2015 against Cameroon in the semi-finals.

Rena Wakama is now the first woman coach to win the FIBA Women’s Afro basketball championship.

The victory makes Nigeria the second African country to win the Women’s Afrobasket title four times in a row.





Source: Leadership Newspaper