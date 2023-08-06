NBC Bags Awards For Driving Best Practices Across Operations





The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited has been recognised for its efforts in driving best practices across its operations, at this year’s edition of the Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards (APSCA) organised by InstinctWave.

The awards ceremony, which was held recently in Lagos, saw NBC receive awards across three key categories that reflects its commitment to building resilient supply chains and promoting operational excellence in Nigeria.

The APSCA annual award ceremony is aimed at celebrating outstanding organisations that exemplify excellence in Supply Chain Management throughout the continent and is widely recognized for its commendation of innovation, ethics, and progress in the procurement industry.

Director, Procurement of NBC, Omobonike Oketunji was recognised as one of Africa’s top 20 Women in Procurement & Supply Chain while Misan Idehen, head of NBC’s Supply Chain Academy bagged the Gender Equality in Supply Chain award for her exceptional expertise…





Source: Leadership Newspaper