Showbiz Personality, AY, Family Safe As Lagos House Catches Fire





Nigerian comedian and showbiz entrepreneur, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has spoken about the fire that gutted his Lagos home on Sunday.

AY’s house was said to have been gutted by fire on Sunday. In a visual that has gone viral, the roof of what looks like a two-storey building was seen on fire and recorded by an unknown person who posted on social media.

Though the cause of the fire outbreak was unknown, AY’s family is safe and holidaying overseas, as revealed by the entertainers, who posted the incident on social media. However, it was not certain if AY was in the building at the time of the incident.

The movie producer, actor and entertainer, took to his Instagram page and stated that his family was safe and gave gratitude to God for his protection.

Adding that family and God are the most important to him, his remarks showed that he was not with his family and looked forward to re-unite with his wife and two children.

“Family and God – that is what’s important….





Source: Leadership Newspaper