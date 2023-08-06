Stakeholders Strategise Against Drug, Substance Abuse Among Youths





The Centre for Applied Spiritual Science Educational Foundation (CASS) has organised a public awareness campaign for critical stakeholders on drug and substance abuse and prevention among youths in Plateau State.

The awareness campaign with the theme; ‘Religious and Faith Leaders to the Rescue” was held in Jos at the weekend.

One of the keynote speakers, Dr. Charles Dickson who spoke on the topic; “How drug abusers’ actions affect them, their families and communities”, said N200,000 is needed daily for the treatment of drug and substance abuse patients in rehabilitation homes.

According to him, what people do not understand is that substance abuse and rehabilitation is a capital intensive venture. He stressed that in a rehabilitation home, you put the person like a conventional hospital, but the drugs are very expensive, and they go through sections while the facility also needs to be maintained.

He said one of the challenges in managing drug and substance abuse…





Source: Leadership Newspaper