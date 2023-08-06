Tinubu In Dilemma As Senate Shoots Down Request To Invade Niger





By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Sunday Isuwa, PAUL UWADINMA , Abuja, ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna, And KHALID IDRIS DOYA, Bauchi

As the deadline handed to the military junta in the Republic of Niger to return power to the democratically elected government ends today, chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is at a crossroads.

The Nigerian leader has reached an important but uncertain stage where he must either proceed with a military onslaught to quell the coup d’etat in Niger or heed to calls from his home country to adopt diplomatic and political approach instead.

Nigerians, including the federal legislature, state governors and opposition parties, have insisted that Tinubu should jettison the idea of going into war with coupists in Niger.

The Nigerian Senate yesterday rejected the option of military operations in the Niger Republic, calling on the ECOWAS parliament and other leaders to condemn the coup.

According to the Red Chamber, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper