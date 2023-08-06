Why I Backed Oyetola’s Ministerial Nomination – Gov Adeleke





Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke yesterday said he supported the ministerial nomination of his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola in the overall interest of Osun State and her indigenes.

Reacting to questions from reporters at the end of the meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum in Abuja, the governor said the election process was over and it was time for all Osun people to join hands for the development of the state.

The deputy senate minority leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi, had announced the unanimous support of the Osun senators for Mr Oyetola, citing a directive of the state sovernor.

The governor said; “ I told our senators to support Mr Oyetola. There is no need to embarrass him by withdrawing the support of the three PDP senators. We have a state to develop and my focus on that goal is total.

“Political maturity is needed to build the Osun of our dreams. Poverty knows no party difference. So, we must support each other at all levels as long as Osun’s interest is at…





Source: Leadership Newspaper