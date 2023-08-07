500,000 Bakery Workers Risk Job Losses Over Planned Strike





No fewer than 500,000 bakery workers may lose their jobs as bakers are planning to shut down following increase in the cost of materials.

The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) said over 500,000 workers in the bakery industry may lose their jobs if and when they are forced to shut down their bakeries following the hike in cost of bakery materials.

The chairman of Lagos State branch of AMBCN, Chief Matthew Ayoola, who made this known, said the increase in the price of baking materials by the federal government was a direct threat to the survival of the employers and employees.

According to Ayoola, “A bag of flour rose from N28,000 to N35,000 at the moment and sugar from N37,000, to N43, 000, along with other materials rising in cost, including nylon, butter, improver, preservatives, flavour, and vegetables, and the cost of distributing the bread to the retailers.”

Appealing to the federal government to come to the aid of the sector by reducing the cost of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper