AMCON Didn’t Sponsor Judges’ London Training – FHC





The Federal High Court (FHC) has denied reports that its annual training for Judges currently ongoing in London was bankrolled by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), describing the report as malicious and an attempt to misinform members of the public.

A statement by the FHC yesterday explained that contrary to the report that AMCON had initiated and sponsored the training, the corporation only participated in the training.

The chief registrar of the court, Sulaiman Amida Hassan, in a statement, described the media report as a calculated attempt to malign it and revealed that the training of its Judges was bankrolled by the National Judicial Council (NJC) as part of the statutory functions.

The statement by the chief registrar of the court read in part, “An online report by Sahara Reporters, dated 4th August 2023, concerning the Federal High Court has caught the attention of the Chief Registrar and by extension, the Honourable Chief Judge and Judges of the…







Source: Leadership Newspaper