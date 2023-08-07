AS ECOWAS DEADLINE ENDS. . .  Opposition Swells Against Military Action In Niger





More individuals and organisations have spoken out against military intervention in Niger Republic following the coup in the country.

LEADERHIP reports that following the forceful takeover of power in Niger by the country’s Commander of the Presidential Guards, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, after he overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum, the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, currently led by President Bola Tinubu had threatened the junta with forceful removal from power.

Yesterday, a Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) said it joined other Nigerians, particularly the Northern Senators Forum, in rejecting the option of war and called instead for political and diplomatic means to restore democratic government in that country.

The CNG, in a statement by the spokesperson Abdulazeez Suleiman, and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, called on the federal government not to rush into war without exhausting every economic and diplomatic means to pressure the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper