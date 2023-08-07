Atiku Files Fresh Case Against Tinubu In U.S





Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said yesterday that he withdrew the case against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County, in the United States of America because he filed a fresh case against the president.

Special assistant on public communications to Atiku, Phrank Shaibu, who stated this in a statement, said the former vice president has filed a separate case No. 23-5099 (N. D. III.) in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against Tinubu hence the decision of the former Vice-President to withdraw an existing case before a circuit court in Illinois.

The Circuit Court of Cook County had dismissed Atiku’s lawsuit seeking to get access to Tinubu’s educational records at the Chicago State University.

Reacting to the development, Shaibu noted in the state statement: “Waziri Atiku Abubakar only withdrew the case before a Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County, United…





Source: Leadership Newspaper