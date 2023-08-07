CSO Lauds Tinubu’s Plan To Revive Ajaokuta Steel





A civil society coalition, Advocacy for the Revival of Ajaokuta Steel has commended the resolution of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revive the plant.

The coalition also hailed Tinubu for the recent efforts during the visit to Russia, noting with great satisfaction the delegation of the federal government to the Russia-Africa Summit in Pittsburgh, under the leadership of vice president, Kashim Shettima.

In a statement yesterday signed by the national coordinator Mohammed Bougei Attah, said the resolution of the Nigerian government to revive Ajaokuta as a roadmap to the country‘s industrialisation is commendable and reassuring.

“We however wish to caution against using the Pittsburgh summit as a political tool as recorded during the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari after the Sochi summit of 2019.”

Though positive efforts were recorded under Buhari, it is in the best interest of this administration to pursue the goal of reviving the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper