FIBA Afrobasket: First Lady Hosts Victorious D’Tigress





The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has hosted the D’Tigress of Nigeria to a reception at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Nigeria’s national basketball team had won the FIBA Women Afrobasket tournament for the fourth consecutive time on Saturday evening, thereby making history as first country to achieve the feat.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady said their performance on the basketball court was a testament to hard work, discipline, and commitment to excellence and this will inspire countless individuals especially women, to pursue their dreams.

“Your victory transcends sports, symbolizing the potential that can be realized when a diverse group of individuals come together with a common goal.

“I am immensely proud of your achievements and the positive image you have projected for our country.

“Your success reinforces the fact that Nigerian women are capable of reaching the highest level in any endeavour…





Source: Leadership Newspaper