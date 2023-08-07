JUST-IN: Tinubu Meets Govs Of States Bordering Niger Republic





President Bola Tinubu has engaged in crucial consultations with governors from states sharing borders with the neighbouring Niger Republic on Sunday evening.

The gathering served as a vital platform for the President to address the escalating situation in Niger Republic.

Notable attendees included Sokoto State governor, Ahmed Aliyu; Jigawa State governor, Umar Namadi; Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni; Kebbi State governor, Idris Nasir, and Katsina State governor, Dikko Radda.

No formal statement has been issued yet on the President’s meeting with the five State governors, which held at the State House, Abuja.





Source: Leadership Newspaper