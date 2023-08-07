NLNG Equips Journalists With Digital Communication Skills In Abuja





The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has completed the second edition of its highly impactful 2023 #NLNGChangeYourStory workshop for journalists, aimed at equipping them with cutting-edge digital communication and social media skills.

The three-day training, which held from August 1 to 3, 2023, is an annual capacity-building workshop, which brought together a diverse group of more than 25 journalists from various editorial sections in Abuja.

The event, fully sponsored by NLNG, focused on mobile and multimedia journalism, offering participants a comprehensive learning experience.

At the workshop, Mr Andy Odeh, NLNG’s General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, stated that NLNG remained steadfast in its commitment to empowering journalists with the tools and skills needed to effectively convey stories that resonate with the Nigerian populace in today’s rapidly evolving digital age.

Mr Odeh reiterated NLNG’s belief in fostering symbiotic relationships with its…





Source: Leadership Newspaper