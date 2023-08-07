Super Falcons Star Alozie Speaks On Lauren James Tackle At Women’s World Cup





Super Falcons player, Michelle Alozie, has confirmed that she was doing fine after Lauren James’ reckless stamping on her that got the Lionesses star sent off from the Round 16 encounter between Nigeria and England at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday.

Lauren James was sent off in the 87th minute of the match for a reckless stamp on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie.

James was initially shown a yellow card for a rough challenge but after a VAR check, the referee changed the decision and sent her off.

After the game, Alozie confirmed that she was perfectly okay after James’ stamping and confirmed that she don’t hold any grudge against the English star.

Speaking to reporters, Alozie said, “It was good for us. James is a really good player. And nullifying her was really big for us. We didn’t want her to move freely and get those shots off that she usually does. It was good for us to have her taken out of the game.

“I was a little bit surprised by her reaction to the tackle. I…





Source: Leadership Newspaper