Azman Air Suspends Operations, Sends Staff Away





The management of Azman Air has sent all its staff on compulsory leave without pay after suspending its commercial operation.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the leave was as a result of the end of its Hajj operation and the unavailability of its Boeing 737 aircraft that has gone for C-check maintenance and yet to return.

However, in a circular sighted by our Correspondent, signed by the Human Resources Manager, Magaji Mohammed Misau, dated 3rd August, 2023, only eight senior staff are exempted from the compulsory leave.

The circular titled ‘Placement Of Leave Without Pay,’ read, “As you are aware that our domestic operations have been put on-hold for a while, due to the conveyance of our Aircraft for C-Checks and the MROS’ has given a longer time of completion.

In view of the above, management directed to write and communicate its decision that all staff have been placed on Leave Without Pay with effect from 1” August, 2023.

READ ALSO: Azman Air License Suspended Over N1.2bn…





Source: Leadership Newspaper