Boko Haram Abducts 7 Rice Farmers In Borno





Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have abducted seven rice farmers in Zabarmari community of Jere local government area of Borno State.

The terrorists according to the legal adviser, Zabarmari Rice Farmers Association, Hassan Mohammed, abducted the seven rice farmers on Sunday while they were cultivating their farmland .

He said the terrorists are demanding N600,000 ransome on each captive, adding that the insurgents as well on Monday night attacked the community with the aim of further abduction, but did not succeed as the people fled to different directions scampering for safety.

Mohammed lamented that with the high cost of living presently bedeviling citizens, there is no way they can raise the ransome the terrorists are demanding, hence he appealed to the security agencies and government to come to their aid.

“The terrorists came on Sunday and abducted seven of our farmers. They are demanding N600,000 ransome on each of the captives and we don’t have such money now…





Source: Leadership Newspaper