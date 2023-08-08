Desperate Individuals Lobbying For PAP Job Spreading Falsehood – NDIG





The Niger Delta Integrity Group (NDIG) has said that certain self-seeking individuals who are lobbying to snatch the top job of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), were responsible for spreading falsehood against the leadership of the Programme.

Convener of NDIG, Dr. Boma Horsfall, in a statement issued to journalists on Monday in Abuja, said the allegations of massive fraud in PAP as reported by some sections of the media were unsubstantiated and were inconsiderately geared towards bringing the image of the Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd), to disrepute.

According to Horsfall, there was a criminal conspiracy by PAP beneficiaries, who were delisted because of BVN fraud, to blackmail Major General Ndiomu (rtd) with falsehoods.

“A misleading statement issued by a ‘faceless’ Friday Iko urging anti-graft agencies to investigate the PAP over alleged fraud is a mischievous attempt to smear the PAP leadership and management.

“His assertion that some…





Source: Leadership Newspaper