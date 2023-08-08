Football Stakeholders Hail Super Falcons’ Spectacular Outing At 2023 World Cup





Some football stakeholders have hailed the Super Falcons for their heroic feats at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The nine-time African champions bowed out of the Women’s flagship tournament on Monday, after losing 2-4 in a penalty shootout to England in the Round of 16, following a 0-0 draw at Brisbane Stadium.

A cross section of football stakeholders, who spoke to NAN believed the team gave a good account of themselves and surpassed expectations of Nigerians, the continent and the whole football world.

The FCT Football Association (FA) chairman, Mouktar Mohammed, said even though the national team lost the game, they had a better game plan, put England under pressure, and created more chances.

“The Super Falcons and the technical crew did very well and exhibited an excellent showcase of the Nigerian spirit and quality. This shows our female football has grown by leaps and bounds.

“They landed in Australia and showed the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper