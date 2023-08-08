Meet 400-level UI Student, Orire Agbaje, Appointed Into Tax Reforms C’ttee By Tinubu 





It’s no longer news that President Bola Tinubu earlier on Tuesday inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms under the chairmanship of Mr Taiwo Oyedele, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

There is no gainsaying the fact that a lot of things have to change regarding the nation’s existing fiscal policies and tax regime as part of reforms to address the current economic challenges.

However, it is interesting to know that the committee saddled with this onerous responsibility has a young Nigerian, Miss Orire Agbaje, as one of its members, thereby underscoring the place of young persons in national development.

Orire Agbaje is a 400-level student in the Economics Department of the University of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo State.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Tinubu earlier on Tuesday inaugurated the Committee, with about 70 members, one of whom is Miss Orire Agbaje, who is the President of the Nigerian Universities Tax Club.

Highlighting the selection of…





