Seplat Energy Grows Gas Revenue To $63.7m H1





Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, has within a year experienced a 10.2 per cent gas revenue, reaching $63.7 million in the first six months of 2023, compared to $57.8 million in 6M 2022).

This growth is attributed to increased realised gas prices and a rise in sales volume. The average realised gas price rose by 4.4 per cent to $2.87/Mscf, while gas production saw a moderate 1.4 per cent increase to 21.6 Bscf during the same period compared to 21.3 Bscf in the first six months in 2022).

The average realised gas price improvement reflects the impact of upward gas price revisions implemented in the period, Seplat Energy said in a recent breakdown on performance for its business operations.

In its outlook for the remaining part of the year, Seplat Energy said: “Our group production performance has improved in 2023, thanks to greater uptime on OML40 and reduced losses on our…





Source: Leadership Newspaper