TETFund Targets 2m Students, Staff For Online Academic Resources





Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has said over two million students and staff of higher education institutions in the country will soon have massive access to online academic resources through the deployment of the Blackboard learning platform.

TETFund executive secretary, Sonny Echono, stated this in Abuja, yesterday, at the flag-off of a three-day workshop on the Implementation of the Enhanced Blackboard Learning Management System and Train-the-Trainer Programme.

He said the workshop, which attracted directors of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) from the 253 beneficiary institutions of the Fund, was part of measures put in place to bridge the digital skills gap in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in Nigeria.

“Given the rising significance of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across diverse sectors, including education, this initiative holds immense students, and the overall potential to positively impact educators,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper