Amotekun Arrests 7,000 Suspects, Prosecutes 1,500 In Ondo





No fewer than 7,000 criminals across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State have been arrested by the Western Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun within the last three and half years of its creation.

The corps has also reduced farmers/herders clashes by over 95 percent in the last two years in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Akure, the state capital during an interactive session organised by the state Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), tagged: “The Platform”, the Commander of the corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said the corps charged suspected criminals to court and it has secured judgement of many of them.

Adeleye who doubles as the Special Adviser (Security Matters) to the state governor, informed that the birth of the Amotekun Corps in the state has made the state adjudged one of the most peaceful states in the country.

His words: “With the support the support sister security agencies, particularly, the DSS has often assisted us…





Source: Leadership Newspaper