Bizman Sues IGP, Abiola’s Daughter Over Detention





Chairman of Platform Capital, Dr. Akintoye Akindele, has dragged the inspector-general of police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun and four others before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly detaining him beyond the constitutional limit.

The businessman in a fundamental rights enforcement suit is asking the court to order the police to immediately release him, having been continuously incarcerated for more than 96 hours after his arrest.

Also joined as defendants in the suit are the Nigeria Police Force (first respondent), Summit Oil International Limited (third respondent), Dr Zulikat Wuraola Abiola (fourth respondent), Duport Energy Limited (fifth respondent), and Oluwatosin Odusanya (sixth respondent).

The applicant in the suit filed through his lawyer, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), is seeking an order of perpetual Injunction restraining the respondents, whether by themselves, agents, servant privies or any other person acting on or purporting to act on the respondents’…





Source: Leadership Newspaper