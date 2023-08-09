Coup: ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission To Niger Aborted As Junta Shuns Delegation 





A tripartite delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), African Union (AU), and United Nations (UN) was on Tuesday forced to cancel a planned trip to Niger Republic to engage with the military authorities in the West African country.

The ECOWAS-AU-UN Peace Mission couldn’t take place as scheduled after Nigerien Junta informed the delegation very late of its unavailability for the visit.

A statement by ECOWAS posted on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday night said: “ECOWAS Commission wishes to inform that the ECOWAS-AU-UN Mission to the Republic of Niger did not take place on Tuesday, 8 August 2023.

“The mission was aborted following a late-night communication from the military authorities in Niger indicating their unavailability to receive the tripartite delegation.

“The planned mission was part of the continued efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the current crisis in Niger.

“As per the decision of the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit held…





Source: Leadership Newspaper