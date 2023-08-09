IGP Unveils Manual On Safe Schools Initiative For Protection Squad





The acting inspector-general of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has launched the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) manual for Schools Protection Squad (SPS) and organised a workshop on the safe schools initiative for strategic police managers.

This follows the recent establishment of Schools Protection Squad, a high-profile special unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for the protection of schools and educational institutions across the country.

Speaking at the function, the IGP enumerated some of the strategies to be employed by the NPF in the achievement of the mandate of the School Protection Squad to include the generation of information and development of intelligence, community policing partnerships, police-public cooperation, inter-agency collaboration, security and administration of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), deployment of logistic assets, humanitarian services, as well as training for school managers/teachers and members of the host communities on their roles in…





