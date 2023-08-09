Insecurity: Army Adopting Emerging Technologies For Operational Efficiency — Lagbaja





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has stressed the need for the utilisation of emerging technologies by the Nigerian Army (NA) for operational efficiency.

He noted that employing emerging technologies has provided the Nigerian Army with improved surveillance capabilities, enhanced communication, efficient data management, situational awareness, and strategic decision-making.

The COAS stated this on Tuesday at the Army Headquarters in Abuja during a paper presentation titled, “Emerging Technologies and Operational Efficiency: Implications for the Nigerian Army By 2035”, presented by participants of the National Defence College (NDC) Course 31.

In a statement by the director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS commended the participants for what he described as a “well-researched paper.”

Lagbaja noted that the paper presentation will revitalise the Army’s consciousness towards emerging technologies and its…





Source: Leadership Newspaper