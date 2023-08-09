Job Racketeering: Appear In 24 Hours Or Face Our Wrath, Reps Tell IPPIS Boss, Others 





The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Job Racketeering has summoned the Director of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and Accountant General of the Federation to appear before it on Thursday or face the wrath of the parliament.

The Committee also invited the former IPPIS Desk Officer at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Haruna Kolo and his current employer, Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) to show up at the hearing, unfailingly.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi who issued the summons at the resumed hearing of panel on Wednesday said the lawmakers will exercise their constitutional powers on Kolo and any other agencies that fail to appear before it on the appointed day.

Kolo had appeared before the panel on Monday when he told lawmakers that he had being collecting between N1m to N1.5m for the FCC Chairman, Muheeba Dankaka from individual applicants before he left the Commission.

The Ad-hoc Committee…





Source: Leadership Newspaper