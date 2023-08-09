JUST-IN: Armed Robbers Kill Gombe Islamic Cleric As State Govt Vows To Fish Out Killers





Armed robbers in the early hours of Wednesday killed an Islamic cleric in Gombe State, Sheikh Ibrahim Musa Albani Kuri, during a robbery incident.

The robbers, who stormed the residence of the cleric at Tabra community along Gombe Byepass Road in the state capital city to rob him of his belongings, consequently murdered him in the process.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Gombe State Police Command, Mahid Muazu Abubakar, the hoodlums, who carried weapons including knives and cutlasses murdered the deceased when he declined to give them money.

“We are aware of the case where four suspected robbers whose faces were covered with masks entered the house and requested money from him but he resisted and was overpowered by the masked men who stabbed him with a knife and cutlasses severally which resulted in his death.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Oqua Etim, has directed thorough investigation be carried out on the circumstances surrounding the incident,”…





Source: Leadership Newspaper