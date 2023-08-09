JUST-IN: Medical Doctors To Call Off Strike After Senate Intervention





Striking members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) are set to call off their two-week-old strike after a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the Senate on Tuesday evening.

Adressing journalists shortly after the closed-door meeting with President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and other Principal Officers of the Senate, national president of NARD, Dr Emeka Innocent Orji, stated that: “We had a very fruitful meeting with the Senate led by the President of the Senate and from our discussions with them, we are very hopeful that when we table our discussions today before the NEC, something positive would come out.

“From our interaction with the President of the Senate and the practical demonstration he did before us today, we are very confident that there would be light at the end of the tunnel in the next 24 hours.

“Because of the intervention of the President of the Senate, who is the number three citizen and the assurance he has given us,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper