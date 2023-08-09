Obaseki To Pay N20,000 Palliative To Vulnerable Citizens  





The Executive Council of the Edo State Government on Wednesday, disclosed that in line with the assurance Governor Obaseki gave to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) during his warning strike the previous week, the state government had set aside the sum of N500m to be given to the vulnerable citizens of the state at N20,000 per person, beginning from September, as palliative to cushion the biting effects of the removal of fuel subsidy and rise of fuel price.

Stating the position of the Edo State Exco at a press briefing held after the Council rose, the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Chris Osa Nehikhare, also condemned the deputy governor, Phillip Shaibu, over alleged impeachment saga and warned of consequences.

He noted that the N500m will be taken from the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). Nehikhare assured that the state government had a reliable database of the poorest of the poor in the state, compiled between 2019 and 2021 in…





