Tinubu Mourns Pastor Taiwo Odukoya





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shared in the pain of loss with the family, friends, and congregants of the Fountain of Life Church, over the passing of the Founding and Senior Pastor of the church, Taiwo Odukoya, at 67.

President Tinubu in a statement by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, sent his heartfelt condolences to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and associates of the highly revered religious leader, whose teaching, outreach and good work expanded the frontiers of charitable endeavour with particular respect to the education and health sectors.

The President noted the worthy contributions of Pastor Odukoya to the development of the country, supporting the weak and vulnerable while providing a platform for many to realize their dreams through the teaching of the word of faith.

President Tinubu highlighted the importance of the active sustenance of the outstanding legacies of the renowned clergyman by all who knew him,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper