Uproar Over Lagos LCDA Boss’ N650,000 ‘Aso-Ebi’ For 50th Birthday Party





Residents of Ikosi-Ketu area of Lagos have expressed their displeasure on the way and manner the Chairperson of the Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) of Lagos State, Princess Samiat Abolanle Bada, was going about her planned 50th birthday celebration by introducing an Aso-Ebi attire worth N650,000 while the masses were still grappling with the effect of petrol subsidy removal by the federal government, which has increased almost the price of all commodities across the country.

This is even as a group named ‘Concerned Ikosi-Isheri LCDA Residents’ had reportedly filed a petition against the Chairperson of Ikosi-Isheri LCDA for allegedly selling N650,000 worth of fabric for her upcoming Golden Jubilee birthday bash.

An online medium (not LEADERSHIP) had reported that the group accused the council boss of making it compulsory for councillors, supervisors, and workers of the LCDA to buy the expensive birthday Aso-Ebi.

A resident of Ketu named Ola Daniels, who…





Source: Leadership Newspaper