Army Strengthens Partnership With Nigcomsat





Nigerian Army has restated commitment to strengthen partnership with Nigerian Communication Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) for formidable communication infrastructure.

This resolution was reached yesterday when the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja received the management team of NIGCOMSAT, led by the managing director/chief executive officer, Engr Tukur Lawal at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

In a statement by the director of Army Public Relations Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS appreciated NIGCOMSAT for providing fast, reliable and secured communication to Army formations, which he noted, has positively impacted on operational efficiency of the NA.

He pledged to sustain the collaboration between the NA and NIGCOMSAT, stressing that relationship with the agency has been positively rewarding.

In his remarks, the managing director of NIGCOMSAT, Engr Tukur Lawal commended the NA for the feedback received on NIGCOMSAT services and the mutual collaboration…





Source: Leadership Newspaper